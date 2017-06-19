Tarrant lawmakers tapped to lead charge against mail-in voter fraud in Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott called on two Tarrant lawmakers to lead the way in cracking down on mail-in ballot fraud in Texas. Abbott recently pointed to state Rep. Craig Goldman , R-Fort Worth, and state Sen. Kelly Hancock , R-North Richland Hills, as leaders in this issue once the special session starts July 18. "The right to vote is sacred in this country, and ensuring the integrity of the ballot box is one of the most fundamental functions of government," Abbott said in a statement.
