Tarrant County celebrates Juneteenth with parade, other festivities
Tarrant County celebrated Juneteenth with a parade under sunny skies Saturday morning, complete with the Dunbar High School drum corps, festive floats and more. The parade took place in Forest Hill and traveled along Forest Hill Circle Drive before ending at the Tarrant County College South Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 14
|80s Greenville
|297
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Jun 12
|Gay Man Bruce King
|4
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC