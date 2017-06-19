Tarrant Area Food Bank needs $500,000...

Tarrant Area Food Bank needs $500,000 to complete renovation work

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Tarrant Area Food Bank aims to step up its fight against hunger with a $7.5 million renovation of its Regional Distribution Center, located at 2600 Cullen St. in Fort Worth. Tarrant Area Food Bank aims to step up its fight against hunger with a $7.5 million renovation of its Regional Distribution Center, located at 2600 Cullen St. in Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15) Sun skl777 6
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) Jun 23 Laredo 5
Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich Jun 20 Michelle 1
Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16) Jun 20 Michelle 2
Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15) Jun 20 Michelle 3
lesbians (Apr '11) Jun 20 Michelle 4
tonya so called christian (Jan '11) Jun 20 Michelle 2
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,458 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC