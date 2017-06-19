Tarrant Area Food Bank needs $500,000 to complete renovation work

Tarrant Area Food Bank aims to step up its fight against hunger with a $7.5 million renovation of its Regional Distribution Center, located at 2600 Cullen St. in Fort Worth. Tarrant Area Food Bank aims to step up its fight against hunger with a $7.5 million renovation of its Regional Distribution Center, located at 2600 Cullen St. in Fort Worth.

