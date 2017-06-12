Suspect in Fort Worth murder of ex-Wyatt star seta
An Everman woman who has been sitting in jail since January 2016 on a capital murder charge has been released after prosecutors determined the evidence against her was insufficient. Candra Lanay Sanders, 22, barely knew the men who are awaiting trial on capital murder charges, according to her attorney, Wes Ball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 14
|80s Greenville
|297
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Jun 12
|Gay Man Bruce King
|4
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC