Six pianists going for gold after Monday Cliburn competition cut
After mastering a Mozart concerto and impressing jurors with a 60-minute recital, six pianists were named finalists in the Cliburn competition Monday night at Bass Performance Hall. The jury halved the number of competitors, from 12 to six, as they made their last cut for the final round of the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition .
