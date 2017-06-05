Six pianists going for gold after Mon...

Six pianists going for gold after Monday Cliburn competition cut

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

After mastering a Mozart concerto and impressing jurors with a 60-minute recital, six pianists were named finalists in the Cliburn competition Monday night at Bass Performance Hall. The jury halved the number of competitors, from 12 to six, as they made their last cut for the final round of the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) 6 hr Randy Wooley 17
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) 7 hr Ryan 14
News Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11) Jun 1 Mmm 4
News CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07) May 31 Angie Robles 78
News Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea... May 30 MLK 6
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) May 29 Mary - in Houston 296
Secchi whitaker dvorak (Nov '16) May 29 Rich Penkoski 3
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC