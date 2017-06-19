Shane Smith Teases Vice's Possible IPO

Hollywood Reporter

The company could have its eye on going public as it undergoes a scripted programming push with new series 'What Would Diplo Do?' starring James Van Der Beek. Vice Media's latest cash infusion could signal that the brash digital firm is eyeing an IPO.

