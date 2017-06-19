Saturday morning rain drops falling on Fort Worth
According to the National Weather Service, at 10:40 a.m. Dallas-Fort Worth Airport had received 3.82 inches of rain, a new daily rainfall record for June 24, surpassing the 1.76 inches that fell in 1917. Yes, it was over 100 and bone dry yesterday.
