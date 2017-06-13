Rival cities no more? Dallas and Fort Worth mayoral duo's chemistry a hit on trip to Canada
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price go on trips together, like this week's excursion to Canada, every year to "tell the story" of North Texas to the rest of the world. The two mayors' road show is a hit on their networking trips.
