Police report: Fort Worth robbers who had cash ruined by dye pack sentenced to prison

Three men and a woman accused of robbing a bank in north Fort Worth in November were sentenced to federal prison last week, officials announced. Tony Kalumba Tshiansi, 22, was sentenced to 15 years; Justin Corie Murry, 20, to five years and 10 months; and Tremain Keyon Smith, 22, and Nykesciah Danielle Williams, 25, to three years and one month.

