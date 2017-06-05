Police report: Fort Worth police seek credit card thieves
Fort Worth police are asking the public's help in identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole credit cards from a car in far north Fort Worth, and then used the cards to make purchases in North Richland Hills. A man and woman, each believed to be 18 to 20 years old, broke into a car on Stripling Drive in far north Fort Worth, police said.
