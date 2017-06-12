Pecan Plantation | Granbury

Pecan Plantation | Granbury

A short drive southwest of Fort Worth, Pecan Plantation is a gated community with country club amenities surrounded by the Brazos River and nestled among a 1,500 acre active pecan orchard. Park Place is the newest phase of development in Pecan Plantation.

