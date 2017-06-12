Parents dislike proposal to split crowded Fort Worth language school
Parents said the World Languages Institute ran out of space as grades were added and more people learned of the school's unique program. It is now among several overcrowded campuses in the Fort Worth school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|80s Greenville
|297
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Jun 12
|Gay Man Bruce King
|4
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC