Parents, alarms can help save kids in hot cars
The unexplained death of a Bedford teenage girl left us confused. But the heatstroke deaths of seven small Texas children inside parked cars leave us frustrated, not only with parents but also with carmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|58 min
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|1
|Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|2
|Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|3
|lesbians (Apr '11)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC