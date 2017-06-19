Over 120 people buried by massive southwest China landslide

TXC309-241300- /O.NEW.KFWD.FF.W.0029.170624T0954Z-170624T1300Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 454 AM CDT SAT JUN 24 2017 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... McLennan County in central Texas... * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 454 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

