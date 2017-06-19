Over 120 people buried by massive southwest China landslide
TXC309-241300- /O.NEW.KFWD.FF.W.0029.170624T0954Z-170624T1300Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 454 AM CDT SAT JUN 24 2017 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... McLennan County in central Texas... * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 454 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Fri
|Laredo
|5
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|1
|Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|2
|Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|3
|lesbians (Apr '11)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|4
|tonya so called christian (Jan '11)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|2
|jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC