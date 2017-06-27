Open records law change closes doors

Texas Senator for District 22 Brian Birdwell speaks during a ceremony swearing in Sheriff Bill Waybourn on Jan. 1 at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. Texas Senator for District 22 Brian Birdwell speaks during a ceremony swearing in Sheriff Bill Waybourn on Jan. 1 at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.