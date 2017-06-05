One dead after shooting in Fort Worth North Side neighborhood

In a separate shooting, two people were killed late Friday and five others were wounded in a shooting near East Davis and New York avenues. Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Northwest 25th St. The 39-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after his arrival, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.