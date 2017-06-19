One brother arrested, one sought in robbery, fatal shooting of woman
A 34-year-old Fort Worth man has been jailed and police are searching for his younger brother in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of a mother-of-five earlier this month. Xondadric Antonio Holmes was arrested Thursday on a capital murder warrant in Arlington as he dropped his girlfriend off to see her probation officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|17 hr
|Laredo
|5
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|1
|Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|2
|Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|3
|lesbians (Apr '11)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|4
|tonya so called christian (Jan '11)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|2
|jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC