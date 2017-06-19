One brother arrested, one sought in r...

One brother arrested, one sought in robbery, fatal shooting of woman

A 34-year-old Fort Worth man has been jailed and police are searching for his younger brother in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of a mother-of-five earlier this month. Xondadric Antonio Holmes was arrested Thursday on a capital murder warrant in Arlington as he dropped his girlfriend off to see her probation officer.

