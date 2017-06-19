North TX Family Remembers Navy Sailor...

North TX Family Remembers Navy Sailor Who Died in Collision

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Noe Hernandez was one of seven U.S. Navy Sailors who died in a collision with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan. While investigators try to figure out what caused a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a Philippine cargo ship off the coast of Japan, the North Texas family of one of the crew members who died has their own questions they want answered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
28 Day Summer Slimdown Challenge 11 hr CoachJeffTFW 1
Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15) Sun Chris Buis 5
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Jun 14 80s Greenville 297
Dj Jun 11 Alfredo 1
Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16) Jun 9 nicksavage 3
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 HallGang 17 22
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) Jun 8 Dallas tattoo 5
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC