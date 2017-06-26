News 4 mins ago 11:19 p.m.Hot car deaths spark outrage, heartache

Cynthia Randolph, 25, was arrested on Friday after a month-long investigation discovered she kept her kids in a hot car on purpose to "teach a lesson," according to an arrest affidavit. With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, Kendra and Timothy Goodman say their three-year-old, Ke'Andre, snuck into an unlocked car outside of their Fort Worth house on Friday afternoon.

