NBA great Magic Johnson encourages education to Fort Worth youth
Magic Johnson served as the keynote speaker for the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce's 37th annual luncheon giving an inspirational speech surrounded by students in the "My Brother's Keeper mentoring program." Lt. Kirk Driver hopes to start offering door-to-door social services through his newly instituted "Leveraging Project" in the Las Vegas Trail area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Mmm
|4
|CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07)
|May 31
|Angie Robles
|78
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|May 30
|MLK
|6
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Mike Good
|16
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 29
|Mary - in Houston
|296
|Secchi whitaker dvorak (Nov '16)
|May 29
|Rich Penkoski
|3
|Ready to take the first step to feeling better?
|May 29
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC