Music 40 mins ago 10:33 p.m.Fort Worth Youth Orchestra to follow in Mozart's steps on European tour
For many members of the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra, it will be the first trip out of the country. For all of them, it will be their first city-to-city tour of Mozart's favorite spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Thu
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
|Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11)
|Jun 1
|Mmm
|4
|CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07)
|May 31
|Angie Robles
|78
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|May 30
|MLK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC