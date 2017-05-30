Museum exhibit focuses on artists' use of Polaroid pictures
This photo provided by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art shows Barbara Crane's "Private Views," 1981. The photo is part of an exhibit titled "The Polaroid Project: At the Intersection of Art and Technology," which opens Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Mmm
|4
|CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07)
|May 31
|Angie Robles
|78
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|May 30
|MLK
|6
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Mike Good
|16
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 29
|Mary - in Houston
|296
|Secchi whitaker dvorak (Nov '16)
|May 29
|Rich Penkoski
|3
|Ready to take the first step to feeling better?
|May 29
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC