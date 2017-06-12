Murder suspect was intoxicated when taken into custody, police say
An Everman man accused in the fatal weekend shooting of a Fort Worth father of three was intoxicated when he was arrested a few hours after the slaying, according to police and jail records. Oscar De La Cruz, 30, was taken into custody about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of NW Loraine Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|Gay Man Bruce King
|4
|Dj
|Sun
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC