Motorcyclist dies after possibly rear-ending semi in Fort Worth
Officers were dispatched to the highway at 1:08 a.m., and the man died at the scene in the 1800 block of West I-20, near Granbury Road. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
