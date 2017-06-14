Motorcyclist dies after possibly rear...

Motorcyclist dies after possibly rear-ending semi in Fort Worth

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Officers were dispatched to the highway at 1:08 a.m., and the man died at the scene in the 1800 block of West I-20, near Granbury Road. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

