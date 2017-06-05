Moonlighting police leave body cameras behind
When police officers in America's cities put on their uniforms and grab their weapons before moonlighting in security jobs at nightclubs, hospitals, and ballparks, there's one piece of equipment they often leave behind -- their body cameras. That's because most police agencies that make the cameras mandatory for patrol shifts don't require or won't allow body cameras for off-duty officers even if they're working in uniform, leaving a hole in policies designed to increase oversight and restore confidence in law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dj
|8 hr
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
|Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11)
|Jun 1
|Mmm
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC