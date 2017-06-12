Monet exhibit at Currier to showcase 4 paintings
A beloved Claude Monet painting has returned to its home at New Hampshire's Currier Museum of Art after an eight-month tour, and will be back on display, along with three others that show the artist's evolution. Monet's 1869 landscape, "The Bridge at Bougival," was acquired by the museum in 1949.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|Chris Buis
|5
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 14
|80s Greenville
|297
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC