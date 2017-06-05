McDonald's employee stabs supervisor ...

McDonald's employee stabs supervisor after an argument

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Joseph Edward Bruce was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; the manager was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The man who struck the couple's car in east Fort Worth was fleeing from a prior hit-and-run wreck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Tue Hateful patients 15
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) Tue Randy Wooley 17
News Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11) Jun 1 Mmm 4
News CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07) May 31 Angie Robles 78
News Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea... May 30 MLK 6
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) May 29 Mary - in Houston 296
Secchi whitaker dvorak (Nov '16) May 29 Rich Penkoski 3
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Tarrant County was issued at June 07 at 4:04PM CDT

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC