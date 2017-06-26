Man dies after falling into canal at ...

Man dies after falling into canal at Fort Worth apartment complex

9 hrs ago

Firefighters were called to a report of a drowning at 12:30 p.m. at at the Summer Brook Apartments in the 4500 block of Drake Lane, near North Beach Street. Lt. Kyle Clay, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that 25-year-old Christopher Asing and another man were working on a water pump.

