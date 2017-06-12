Man Accused in Deaths of 2 North TX W...

Man Accused in Deaths of 2 North TX Women Faces Sex Charges

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Reginald Gerard Kimbro Friday in connection with the death of 36-year-old Megan Getrum, whose body was found in Lake Ray Hubbard in April. The man accused of raping and killing two North Texas women is now facing additional charges regarding an alleged sexual assault from 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 21 hr 80s Greenville 297
Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15) Jun 12 Gay Man Bruce King 4
Dj Jun 11 Alfredo 1
Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16) Jun 9 nicksavage 3
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 HallGang 17 22
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) Jun 8 Dallas tattoo 5
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hateful patients 15
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC