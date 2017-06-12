Lake Arlington drowning victim identified by authorities
The body of a 30-year-old Fort Worth man who was located by Arlington Fire Department officials after he was reported missing about 8 p.m. on Friday has been identified. Friends of James Pippins told Arlington law enforcement personnel that the man was swimming near the boat dock and went underwater about 30 feet south of the boat dock and did not resurface, a news release from the Arlington Fire Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 14
|80s Greenville
|297
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Jun 12
|Gay Man Bruce King
|4
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC