Lake Arlington drowning victim identified by authorities

7 hrs ago

The body of a 30-year-old Fort Worth man who was located by Arlington Fire Department officials after he was reported missing about 8 p.m. on Friday has been identified. Friends of James Pippins told Arlington law enforcement personnel that the man was swimming near the boat dock and went underwater about 30 feet south of the boat dock and did not resurface, a news release from the Arlington Fire Department said.

