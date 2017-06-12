Korea's Sunwoo Ye-kwon Wins Van Clibu...

Korea's Sunwoo Ye-kwon Wins Van Cliburn Piano Competition

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Sunwoo Ye-kwon on Saturday won the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas, the first Korean to win the prestigious prize. He won the prize money of US$50,000 and three years of professional management, which includes an opportunity to make a studio recording and tour the U.S. Sunwoo is the second Korean to win one of the world's most prestigious piano competitions after prodigy Cho Seong-jin won the International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15) 7 hr Gay Man Bruce King 4
Dj 22 hr Alfredo 1
Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16) Jun 9 nicksavage 3
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 HallGang 17 22
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) Jun 8 Dallas tattoo 5
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hateful patients 15
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) Jun 6 Randy Wooley 17
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC