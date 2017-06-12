Korea's Sunwoo Ye-kwon Wins Van Cliburn Piano Competition

Sunwoo Ye-kwon on Saturday won the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas, the first Korean to win the prestigious prize. He won the prize money of US$50,000 and three years of professional management, which includes an opportunity to make a studio recording and tour the U.S. Sunwoo is the second Korean to win one of the world's most prestigious piano competitions after prodigy Cho Seong-jin won the International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in 2015.

