Kimbell Art Museum showcases local music and craft beer at 'Kimbell Social Club' June 23
The Kimbell Art Museum presents the "Kimbell Social Club" happy hour on Friday, June 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Pavilion Cafe. This event is free and open to the public.
