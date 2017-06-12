I-30 lanes, Cherry Lane bridge expect...

I-30 lanes, Cherry Lane bridge expected to be closed late after crash

16 hrs ago

Cherry Lane bridge over I-30 in west Fort Worth was struck by a truck with a high load Thursday afternoon. TxDOT closed the eastbound lanes of the highway as well as both lanes of the bridge.

