Hurst man charged with manslaughter in fatal motorcycle wreck

A 31-year-old Hurst man was charged Thursday with manslaughter in connection with a Jan. 22 wreck that left a motorcyclist fatally injured. Jesse Ray Holder was traveling in a truck south on Crowley Road, approaching the North Crowley-Cleburne Road intersection, when he collided with the turning motorcyclist, said Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman.

