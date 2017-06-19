Hurst man charged with manslaughter in fatal motorcycle wreck
A 31-year-old Hurst man was charged Thursday with manslaughter in connection with a Jan. 22 wreck that left a motorcyclist fatally injured. Jesse Ray Holder was traveling in a truck south on Crowley Road, approaching the North Crowley-Cleburne Road intersection, when he collided with the turning motorcyclist, said Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman.
