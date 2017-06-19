Homicides up in Fort Worth and Dallas, slightly down in Arlington
Homicides are up about 19 percent in Fort Worth this year, but the rate has slowed since a spike over the first three months of the year, according to police statistics. As of this week, there had been 38 homicides in the city, up from 32 at this time last year.
