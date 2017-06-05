Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens in Fort Worth, TX
Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Southwest Cityview has opened here, offering 93 suites and value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. The property is owned and managed by Lotus Lodging Fort Worth LLC. The hotel has free WiFi, communal spaces, as well as complimentary breakfast, an indoor saline pool, and more.
