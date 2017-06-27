Hea s 17, a a violent fugitivea from DFW. Now hea s a murder suspect in San Antonio
A 17-year-old "violent fugitive" being sought by U.S. Marshals was on house arrest in connection with a 2016 Mansfield capital murder when he allegedly fled to San Antonio, the Star-Telegram has learned. Law enforcement sources and the Mansfield victim's parents say Taymor Travon McIntyre, known locally as the rapper Tay-K 47, is now a suspect in a murder in San Antonio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|1
|Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|2
|Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC