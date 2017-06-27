Hea s 17, a a violent fugitivea from DFW. Now hea s a murder suspect in San Antonio

Hea s 17, a a violent fugitivea from ...

He's 17, a violent fugitive from DFW. Now he's a murder suspect in San Antonio

A 17-year-old "violent fugitive" being sought by U.S. Marshals was on house arrest in connection with a 2016 Mansfield capital murder when he allegedly fled to San Antonio, the Star-Telegram has learned. Law enforcement sources and the Mansfield victim's parents say Taymor Travon McIntyre, known locally as the rapper Tay-K 47, is now a suspect in a murder in San Antonio.

