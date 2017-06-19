He shot a dog while campaigning for h...

He shot a dog while campaigning for his wife. Now he gets to face a judge.

Alan Smith wasn't sure that's the way it would turn out after his longtime pet - a 10-year-old border collie, golden retriever mix - was shot on April 30 by a Fort Worth school board candidate's husband while they were campaigning in the neighborhood. But after more than a month, and a vet bill of nearly $2,500, "he's OK, hasn't slowed down a bit," Smith said.

