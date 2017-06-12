Have you seen this armed robbery suspect?
This armed thief is wanted in the robbery of the Metro PCS Store at 4146 Miller Ave. in Fort Worth on June 19. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4469. U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, still hobbled by a foot injury he suffered escaping, addressed press in the Fort Worth Club June 17, 2017.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Chris Buis
|5
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 14
|80s Greenville
|297
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
