Guard dog stolen from often-robbed Fort Worth tire shop
A guard dog at a Fort Worth tire shop did little to deter overnight thieves; they simply stole the dog, too. Owner Nayer Younis said thieves have hit his shop five times, despite his security measures, which also included adding barbed wire.
