Guard dog stolen from often-robbed Fo...

Guard dog stolen from often-robbed Fort Worth tire shop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A guard dog at a Fort Worth tire shop did little to deter overnight thieves; they simply stole the dog, too. Owner Nayer Younis said thieves have hit his shop five times, despite his security measures, which also included adding barbed wire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15) 11 hr Gay Man Bruce King 4
Dj Sun Alfredo 1
Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16) Jun 9 nicksavage 3
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 HallGang 17 22
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) Jun 8 Dallas tattoo 5
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hateful patients 15
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) Jun 6 Randy Wooley 17
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC