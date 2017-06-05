Go Fund Me, donation spot set up for family of 12 displaced by house fire

The owner of a home in Robinson that burned to the ground overnight had it up for sale and was supposed to close on it Monday. News Channel 25 spoke with Rodney Toten who said he, his wife, and 10 children, were going to move from their house in the 1600 block of Sunset Dr. and into a rental home up the street as they built a new house.

