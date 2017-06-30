Gas prices plummet going into July 4th holiday
Millions of Texans preparing to hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday will be happy to know that they'll have a little extra money to spend on hot dogs and sunscreen thanks to drastically lower prices at the pump. Statewide, gas has dropped 16 cents in four weeks to hit $2.04 for a gallon of regular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|Crocodile J
|52
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15)
|Jun 25
|skl777
|6
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC