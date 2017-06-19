FW Neighbors Ready for Renewed Fight Against Concrete Plant
Some East Fort Worth families are upset after learning that a controversial proposal to build a concrete recycling plant near their neighborhoods may be coming back. Last year, neighbors banded together to get the project shut down, and they prevailed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|28 Day Summer Slimdown Challenge
|8 hr
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Chris Buis
|5
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 14
|80s Greenville
|297
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC