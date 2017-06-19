Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards at Lol...

Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards at Lolaa s Saloon; Future at Starplex Pavilion

If you want to catch up on what's going on in the Tarrant County indie music scene, this annual music-awards festival is prime one-stop shopping. This year's lineup at Lola's Saloon, spread over two days, includes the mighty Pinkish Black, the Me-Thinks, Reagan James, Holy Moly, Jetta in the Ghost Tree, Cut Throat Finches, Huffer, FOGG, Lion Eye Band, Dead Vinyl and Royal Sons.

