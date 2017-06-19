Fort Worth teen dies in horse riding accident near Echo Lake Park
A Fort Worth teenager died this week from injuries she sustained in a horse riding accident near Echo Lake Park in south Fort Worth. Jocelyne Campos, 19, had been riding with her friends Sunday evening when her horse sprinted away unexpectedly, causing her to fall off, said Karely Vazquez, a close family friend.
