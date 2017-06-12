Fort Worth Symphony hires interim pre...

Fort Worth Symphony hires interim president from Dallas

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has hired a veteran leader in the arts community, including Dallas, as its interim president. David Hyslop, who most recently served as the interim managing director of Dallas Summer Musicals, will begin his new job July 24, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Association.

