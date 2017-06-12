Fort Worth Symphony hires interim president from Dallas
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has hired a veteran leader in the arts community, including Dallas, as its interim president. David Hyslop, who most recently served as the interim managing director of Dallas Summer Musicals, will begin his new job July 24, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 14
|80s Greenville
|297
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Jun 12
|Gay Man Bruce King
|4
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC