Fort Worth Opera launches themed summer fundraising drive

"We want to provide a fundraising campaign that provides a platform for people to join in and share their stories about why arts and culture are so important to the identity of Fort Worth," says Mark Saville, director of development for Fort Worth Opera, by way of explaining FOREWORD, a $1 million, summer-long funding campaign, announced Monday . "That's how we came up with this idea of FOREWORD as a title.

