Fort Worth officer fired for shooting man who held barbecue fork
Fort Worth police officer Courtney Johnson - whose charge of aggravated assault by a public servant for shooting a man who was holding a barbecue fork was dismissed last month after a mistrial - has been fired, police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said Tuesday. "We found that these actions were careless and that led to an individual being injured and that's something we can't let happen," Fitzgerald said.
