Fort Worth Moves Forward to Alleviate School Crowding
Fort Worth Independent School District's school board will allow the superintendent to negotiate and make an offer for new school property that would alleviate crowding at Tanglewood Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
