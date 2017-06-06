Fort Worth mother faces murder charge...

Fort Worth mother faces murder charge 2 years after abused son's death

13 hrs ago

Police have arrested the mother of a boy who suffered fatal injuries in 2015, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports . At the time of 2-year-old Adrian Langlais' death, only the woman's boyfriend, 24-year-old Christian Tyrrell, was charged.

